Sofitel Mumbai BKC Sweeps the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025

Sofitel Mumbai BKC has once again reaffirmed its status as a culinary giant at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025, securing four top honors. This annual event is India's most esteemed celebration of food and nightlife, recognizing establishments that provide outstanding culinary experiences.

The hotel's General Manager, Manish Dayya, expressed his gratitude for the accolades, stating, "These awards reflect our steadfast dedication to excellence in hospitality and gastronomy. Our culinary team continuously works to create immersive dining experiences that captivate and inspire our guests."

Sofitel Mumbai BKC was acknowledged in several categories, including Best North Indian Premium Dining for Jyran, Best All-Day Premium Dining for Pondichery Cafe, Best Sunday Brunch also at Pondichery Cafe, and Best Wine Bar for Le Bar Diamantaire. Each venue at the hotel offers unique gastronomic experiences that highlight both authenticity and innovation, cementing Sofitel's place as a premier dining destination in Mumbai.

