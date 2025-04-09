Left Menu

Tensions Surge in J&K Assembly Over Waqf Bill as Parties Clash

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leader Sajad Lone demands Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to step down amid controversy over the Waqf Bill, suggesting former Speaker Mubarak Gul preside temporarily. Lone and other party leaders accuse the current Speaker of bias, arguing for an impartial discussion on the contentious bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:15 IST
JKPC chief Sajad Lone (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary session, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone has called for Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to step aside temporarily amid ongoing disputes over the Waqf Bill. Lone urged former Speaker Mubarak Gul to preside over the assembly, questioning Rather's impartiality in handling the debates.

The controversy centers around proposed discussions on the Waqf Bill, with JKPC and the National Conference taking conflicting stances. In recent comments to ANI, Lone strongly criticized the Speaker's refusal to allow the debate, citing procedural biases and lodging a no-confidence motion against him.

Further complicating matters, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq highlighted the need for the Speaker to gauge the prevailing sentiment within the house, emphasizing the importance of addressing Muslim majority concerns. Political tensions continue to mount as parties spar over procedural and constitutional aspects of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

