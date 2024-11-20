Left Menu

Karnataka's Ration Card Controversy: A Political Storm Brews

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah halted plans to cancel ration cards for millions of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families amid controversy. The decision follows a survey identifying 22.63 lakh ineligible BPL cardholders. Concerns were raised over withdrawing benefits, prompting political opposition to rally against the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:11 IST
In a move fraught with political implications, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to stop the cancellation of ration cards for impoverished families. The directive comes in response to a contentious report identifying over 22 lakh BPL cardholders as ineligible.

The Chief Minister's mandate ensures that cards will be returned if cancelled erroneously, excluding government employees and those paying income tax, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

A survey conducted in August discovered ineligible BPL cardholders prompting considerations to revise the list. This has sparked fears about the potential loss of monthly benefits, including food grain provisions under the Anna Bhagya scheme, fueling opposition attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

