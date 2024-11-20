Karnataka's Ration Card Controversy: A Political Storm Brews

In a move fraught with political implications, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to stop the cancellation of ration cards for impoverished families. The directive comes in response to a contentious report identifying over 22 lakh BPL cardholders as ineligible.

The Chief Minister's mandate ensures that cards will be returned if cancelled erroneously, excluding government employees and those paying income tax, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

A survey conducted in August discovered ineligible BPL cardholders prompting considerations to revise the list. This has sparked fears about the potential loss of monthly benefits, including food grain provisions under the Anna Bhagya scheme, fueling opposition attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)