Mayawati Raises Concerns Over Political Disputes Impacting National Interest

In a critical address, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati highlighted the potential negative impact of political disputes between the Centre and states on national interests. Citing issues such as the census, new education policy, and language imposition, she urged a governance approach that aligns with the Constitution.

The BSP chief also raised alarms over the challenges faced by students in government schools, especially those from marginalized communities including Dalits and tribals. She urged the government to reconsider its stance on English education, emphasizing that prejudice against any language is unjustified.

Meanwhile, an in-depth meeting in Delhi focused on strengthening the BSP's organizational reach in western and southern Indian states. Mayawati reiterated the party's commitment to expanding its influence following comprehensive strategic evaluations.

On a separate note, Mayawati condemned the rising violence against Dalits, exemplified by a recent caste-driven attack in Agra. Highlighting the BSP's historically strong stance in support of the oppressed, she called the trend in Uttar Pradesh under other administrations 'extremely worrying.'

