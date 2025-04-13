Controversy Over Ambedkar's Memorial Spotlights Political Disputes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made serious allegations against the Congress, accusing the party of disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar by denying the eminent figure a memorial and blocking his last rites in the national capital.

Addressing a workshop in Lucknow under the 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh, Adityanath criticized the Congress for failing to respect Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, during critical moments in history.

Adityanath pointed out that after Ambedkar's demise in 1956, his cremation was shifted to Mumbai's Chaitya Bhoomi, defying expectations for a memorial in Delhi. He also noted a 1976 constitutional amendment by Congress, which he claimed contradicted Ambedkar's ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)