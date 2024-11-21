Justice Served: Life Sentence for Venezuelan Migrant Convicted of Georgia Student's Murder

A Venezuelan migrant named Jose Ibarra was convicted on Wednesday, receiving a life sentence without parole for the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia. Her death became a pivotal point in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's campaign against illegal immigration.

The case was heard by Judge Patrick Haggard in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court. Ibarra, who illegally entered the U.S., waived his right to a jury trial, allowing the judge to render the verdict of guilty. The courtroom was marked by emotional responses from Riley's family as the verdict was announced.

Riley's murder was strategically used by Trump and other Republicans to advocate for stricter immigration policies. Prosecutors argued with strong evidence including DNA, linking Ibarra to the crime scene. Despite defense attempts to challenge this as circumstantial, the evidence was deemed overwhelming by the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)