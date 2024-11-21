Musk and Ramaswamy's Bold Plan: Revolutionizing Government Efficiency

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are spearheading a government efficiency panel tasked with slashing $500 billion in U.S. spending and scaling back federal workforce numbers and regulatory oversights.

The panel's activities are garnering keen interest, largely fueled by recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that curb agency authority. These legal precedents provide a framework for Musk and Ramaswamy's objectives to redefine governmental efficiency.

Endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, the initiative involves scrutinizing financial allocations and bureaucratic operations, aiming for a leaner federal establishment. Weekly updates via livestreams aim to maintain public engagement in these transformative plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)