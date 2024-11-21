Fractured Paths: Segunda Marquetalia's Quest for Peace Amid Internal Divisions
The Colombian rebel group Segunda Marquetalia has split but its larger faction remains committed to peace talks with the government. Founded by FARC dissidents, the group rejected the 2016 peace deal. Internal division arose over communication gaps, particularly between leaders Ivan Marquez and Walter Mendoza.
The Colombian rebel group, Segunda Marquetalia, announced its division into two factions, with the larger segment affirming its commitment to peace negotiations with the government.
President Gustavo Petro has championed prolonged talks with such dissident groups. Despite the split, a majority remain interested in continuing the dialogue.
The division reportedly stems from communication gaps between leaders Ivan Marquez and Walter Mendoza, with geographic roots in regions crucial to drug trafficking and illegal mining.
