Fractured Paths: Segunda Marquetalia's Quest for Peace Amid Internal Divisions

The Colombian rebel group, Segunda Marquetalia, announced its division into two factions, with the larger segment affirming its commitment to peace negotiations with the government.

President Gustavo Petro has championed prolonged talks with such dissident groups. Despite the split, a majority remain interested in continuing the dialogue.

The division reportedly stems from communication gaps between leaders Ivan Marquez and Walter Mendoza, with geographic roots in regions crucial to drug trafficking and illegal mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)