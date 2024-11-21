U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

The U.S. Senate took a decisive stance on Wednesday by blocking a proposed legislation aimed at halting the sale of specific weapons to Israel. This legislation emerged from growing concern over the dire human rights situation faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

In a closely watched vote, 59 out of 100 senators opposed the resolution designed to prevent the sale of tank rounds to Israel. Meanwhile, 15 senators backed the initiative, highlighting a noticeable divide among lawmakers regarding U.S. arms dealings with Israel.

The resolution's defeat underscores the ongoing debate in Washington about balancing foreign relations with Israel and addressing human rights concerns in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)