Mexico Congress Moves to Dismantle Regulatory Bodies, Stirring U.S. Tensions

In a significant political move, Mexico's lower house of Congress voted to dismantle many of the country's autonomous regulatory bodies. The reform measure, passed with a vote of 347 to 128, aims to streamline governance and reduce public spending by centralizing the state apparatus.

Proposed by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum, the reform is seen as a strategy to cut costs. It jeopardizes the 'technical independence' of agencies like Cofece, IFT, CRE, CNH, and INAI, consolidating their roles under existing government ministries and the electoral authority.

However, the decision has sparked controversy both domestically and internationally. Analysts warn of potential conflicts with significant trade partners under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and caution about the risk of Mexico's credit ratings being downgraded, raising concerns over possible institutional weakening.

