Innovative Mobile Resting Vans Revolutionize Women's Police Duty
The Thane police in Maharashtra have introduced a pilot mobile resting van for women personnel, offering essential facilities like a sofa-cum-bed and nursing areas. Operated by female police staff, the initiative aims to bolster operational efficiency and security. Success may lead to broader deployment across the region.
The Thane police department has unveiled a pioneering mobile resting van designed to cater to women personnel during extended duty hours, according to an announcement made on Thursday.
This pilot project, launched on Tuesday, features a mobile van equipped with essential amenities such as a sofa-cum-bed, bathroom, and changing rooms. Its aim is to enhance comfort and convenience for officers, especially nursing mothers.
Managed exclusively by a team comprising a woman driver and a woman constable, the initiative underscores a commitment to improving security and effectiveness in police operations. If successful, similar vans could be rolled out in each of Thane’s five police zones.
