Innovative Mobile Resting Vans Revolutionize Women's Police Duty

The Thane police in Maharashtra have introduced a pilot mobile resting van for women personnel, offering essential facilities like a sofa-cum-bed and nursing areas. Operated by female police staff, the initiative aims to bolster operational efficiency and security. Success may lead to broader deployment across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:27 IST
  • India

The Thane police department has unveiled a pioneering mobile resting van designed to cater to women personnel during extended duty hours, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

This pilot project, launched on Tuesday, features a mobile van equipped with essential amenities such as a sofa-cum-bed, bathroom, and changing rooms. Its aim is to enhance comfort and convenience for officers, especially nursing mothers.

Managed exclusively by a team comprising a woman driver and a woman constable, the initiative underscores a commitment to improving security and effectiveness in police operations. If successful, similar vans could be rolled out in each of Thane’s five police zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

