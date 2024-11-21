Innovative Mobile Resting Vans Revolutionize Women's Police Duty

The Thane police department has unveiled a pioneering mobile resting van designed to cater to women personnel during extended duty hours, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

This pilot project, launched on Tuesday, features a mobile van equipped with essential amenities such as a sofa-cum-bed, bathroom, and changing rooms. Its aim is to enhance comfort and convenience for officers, especially nursing mothers.

Managed exclusively by a team comprising a woman driver and a woman constable, the initiative underscores a commitment to improving security and effectiveness in police operations. If successful, similar vans could be rolled out in each of Thane’s five police zones.

