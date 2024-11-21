Government Passes New Law to Simplify Earthquake Risk Management

New Zealand’s approach to managing earthquake-prone buildings is set for a major overhaul with the passing of the Building (Earthquake-prone Building Deadlines and Other Matters) Amendment Bill and the appointment of an expert-led advisory panel. Minister for Building and Construction Chris Penk says these measures will provide fairer and more practical rules for addressing earthquake risks.

A Shift Toward Practical Solutions

"The Government is committed to reinvigorating our cities and regions to support economic growth while addressing life safety risks posed by earthquakes," said Minister Penk.

Under the current system, many building owners are stuck in limbo—unable to afford strengthening or demolition while facing mounting costs due to inaction. "This has led to a worst-case scenario for building owners," Penk added. "Earthquake-prone buildings are neither remediated nor replaced, leaving communities vulnerable and progress stalled."

Legislation to Extend Deadlines

To provide immediate relief, the new legislation extends remediation deadlines for earthquake-prone buildings by four years.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly. However, it’s impractical to enforce compliance with standards that may change as part of the ongoing review. The extension offers building owners clarity and certainty while we finalize new settings,” Penk explained.

The legislation also aims to address compliance and enforcement challenges faced by building owners under existing regulations.

Expert Leadership to Shape the Future

Dr. Erica Seville, a leading authority in risk management and engineering, has been appointed as the independent chair of the advisory panel, which is tasked with reviewing earthquake building policies.

Dr. Seville brings an impressive resume, including her third term as a commissioner on the Natural Hazards Commission board and her role as a director of the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ). She also holds a PhD in risk management and extensive experience advising organizations globally on crisis preparedness and response.

Earlier this month, Dr. Seville chaired her first meeting with the 10-member advisory panel, comprising representatives from public and private sectors across building, construction, and property industries.

“This panel ensures a balanced approach. The review will consider a wide range of evidence, building owners’ perspectives, and sector expertise, delivering practical recommendations for safer buildings,” said Penk.

Reinvigorating Cities While Ensuring Safety

The review aims to resolve the tension between economic revitalization and seismic safety. It seeks to:

Develop practical standards for remediating earthquake-prone buildings.

Simplify compliance processes to reduce costs and delays for building owners.

Strengthen public safety while fostering economic growth in cities and regions.

The Government’s long-term goal is to implement solutions that promote certainty for building owners, improve urban development, and reduce risks to the public.

Next Steps

The advisory panel’s recommendations are expected to be delivered within the next year, paving the way for an updated regulatory framework that balances safety and economic feasibility.

"These changes reflect our commitment to providing a safer, fairer, and more certain future for New Zealanders," Penk concluded.

Public Confidence in the Process

The Government hopes these measures will reassure the public and stakeholders that earthquake safety is being addressed holistically, with a focus on expert advice and stakeholder input.