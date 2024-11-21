Winston Peters to Embark on European Diplomatic Tour

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to Europe next week to engage in high-level talks aimed at reinforcing New Zealand’s diplomatic, trade, and security partnerships with key European nations.

The trip, scheduled from November 23 to December 1, will see Mr Peters visiting Paris, Berlin, and London for meetings with his Foreign Minister counterparts: Jean-Noël Barrot (France), Annalena Baerbock (Germany), and David Lammy (United Kingdom).

Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

"Since taking office almost a year ago, the Coalition Government has emphasized the importance we place on New Zealand's traditional and like-minded diplomatic and security partners," said Mr Peters.

“With the world becoming increasingly complex and contested, it is more important than ever that we reinforce these crucial relationships. This trip is an opportunity to strengthen cooperation on shared challenges such as climate change, trade, security, and global stability," he added.

Key Focus Areas for Discussions

During his meetings, Mr Peters will engage with European leaders on several critical issues:

Trade and Economic Cooperation:Talks will focus on advancing trade agreements, particularly the New Zealand–European Union Free Trade Agreement, and exploring opportunities to boost exports and investments between New Zealand and Europe.

Climate Action:Climate change will be a key agenda item, with discussions centered on renewable energy collaboration, emissions reduction commitments, and sustainable development initiatives.

Security and Geopolitical Stability:Mr. Peters will emphasize New Zealand’s commitment to global peace and stability, with conversations likely to address the Ukraine crisis, Indo-Pacific security, and the evolving role of NATO in global affairs.

Post-Brexit Relations:The visit to London will provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations in the post-Brexit landscape, including trade, visa arrangements, and cultural exchanges.

Notable Engagements in Paris

In Paris, Mr. Peters will deliver a keynote address at the prestigious Institut français des relations internationales (IFRI). His speech will highlight New Zealand's role in promoting multilateralism, advocating for rules-based international systems, and strengthening ties with Europe in an era of geopolitical uncertainty.

Additionally, he will meet with other ministerial and parliamentary officials to discuss regional security and technological innovation partnerships.

A Diplomatic Step Toward the Future

The Deputy Prime Minister’s European tour underscores New Zealand’s commitment to maintaining robust relationships with its long-standing allies.

“This visit is a testament to New Zealand’s proactive engagement in addressing global challenges while ensuring that our voice is heard on the international stage,” Mr. Peters said.

Mr. Peters will return to New Zealand on December 1, where the outcomes of his European engagements are expected to shape future diplomatic and economic policies.