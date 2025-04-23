Drone Attack Sparks Chaos: Civilian Infrastructure Targeted in Ukraine

On a day marred by violence, a Russian drone targeting civilian infrastructure struck a bus in Marhanets, Ukraine, leading to the tragic deaths of nine workers. This incident is part of a larger wave of attacks engulfing eastern, southern, and central Ukraine, officials reported as the community grapples with the escalation.

In parallel developments, significant diplomatic efforts are underway. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have expressed openness to negotiations to cease strikes on civilian facilities, marking a potential starting point for direct talks since the initial invasion in February 2022.

As tensions persist, further peace discussions are scheduled in London involving U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials. Notably, Ukraine is poised to respond to a peace framework requiring concessions regarding Russian occupation. The recent attacks underline the urgency of these diplomatic endeavors, with the toll on civilian infrastructure continuing to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)