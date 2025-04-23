Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Chaos: Civilian Infrastructure Targeted in Ukraine

A Russian drone hit a bus in Marhanets, Ukraine, killing nine in a series of assaults on civilian infrastructure. As regions like Poltava and Kharkiv suffered similar strikes, peace talks continue with U.S. and European officials, aiming to end hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:23 IST
On a day marred by violence, a Russian drone targeting civilian infrastructure struck a bus in Marhanets, Ukraine, leading to the tragic deaths of nine workers. This incident is part of a larger wave of attacks engulfing eastern, southern, and central Ukraine, officials reported as the community grapples with the escalation.

In parallel developments, significant diplomatic efforts are underway. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin have expressed openness to negotiations to cease strikes on civilian facilities, marking a potential starting point for direct talks since the initial invasion in February 2022.

As tensions persist, further peace discussions are scheduled in London involving U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials. Notably, Ukraine is poised to respond to a peace framework requiring concessions regarding Russian occupation. The recent attacks underline the urgency of these diplomatic endeavors, with the toll on civilian infrastructure continuing to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

