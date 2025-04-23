Left Menu

Mourning and Unity: Nation Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with affected families and laid a commemorative wreath. The tragic event prompted widespread grief and a regional shutdown in solidarity with the victims. Security measures have been intensified in the area as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets grieving families of Pahalgam terror attack victims. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the heartbreaking terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed several innocent lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the victims' families at the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Wednesday. Earlier, he paid tribute to the deceased in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony in the city, reflecting on a region and nation plunged into collective grief.

Engulfed in sorrow, bereaved family members pleaded with the Home Minister, conveying their profound pain and loss following the attack. Congress leaders, including MP KC Venugopal and Jammu-Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, also honored the victims at the mournful ceremony.

The attack unfolded on Tuesday in Pahalgam, a once serene and picturesque part of Anantnag district, marking one of the most significant terror events since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Following his audience with the victims' families, Amit Shah plans to visit Pahalgam as security forces bolster their presence at the attack's site in Baisaran meadow.

As the nation grapples with this grave loss, Kashmir's political parties and traders' unions have called for a complete shutdown as a gesture of solidarity with the victims' families and condemnation of the assault. On Tuesday, after reaching Srinagar, the Union Home Minister convened a high-level security meeting with various agencies, stressing that the perpetrators of this heinous act will face justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

