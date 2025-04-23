Left Menu

Grief and Resilience: Kashmir Unites After Pahalgam Tragedy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences to victims' families after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The tragedy transformed a peaceful tourist spot into a place of mourning, prompting increased security and solidarity from political parties. A community in grief seeks answers and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:25 IST
Grief and Resilience: Kashmir Unites After Pahalgam Tragedy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets grieving families of Pahalgam terror attack victims. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a profound display of grief and resilience, Union Home Minister Amit Shah consoled the families of victims affected by the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, following Shah's tribute to the deceased in a poignant wreath-laying ceremony.

With faces marked by anguish, family members expressed their sorrow and pleas for justice to the Home Minister. Among those paying respects were Congress MP KC Venugopal and Jammu-Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, acknowledging the deep impact of the Pahalgam tragedy.

The attack engulfed the serene Pahalgam tourist area in Anantnag with grief, marking a significant terror incident post the abrogation of Article 370. Shah plans to proceed to Pahalgam after meeting the families, amid heightened security and military presence at the attacked site.

As shockwaves reverberate through the nation, regional political parties and traders' unions have announced a Kashmir-wide shutdown, voicing solidarity with the victims. Earlier, Shah convened a security briefing in Srinagar, vowing justice for the atrocity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025