Grief and Resilience: Kashmir Unites After Pahalgam Tragedy

In a profound display of grief and resilience, Union Home Minister Amit Shah consoled the families of victims affected by the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, following Shah's tribute to the deceased in a poignant wreath-laying ceremony.

With faces marked by anguish, family members expressed their sorrow and pleas for justice to the Home Minister. Among those paying respects were Congress MP KC Venugopal and Jammu-Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra, acknowledging the deep impact of the Pahalgam tragedy.

The attack engulfed the serene Pahalgam tourist area in Anantnag with grief, marking a significant terror incident post the abrogation of Article 370. Shah plans to proceed to Pahalgam after meeting the families, amid heightened security and military presence at the attacked site.

As shockwaves reverberate through the nation, regional political parties and traders' unions have announced a Kashmir-wide shutdown, voicing solidarity with the victims. Earlier, Shah convened a security briefing in Srinagar, vowing justice for the atrocity. (ANI)

