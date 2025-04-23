KL Rahul's Redemption: A Stellar Return to Form

In a thrilling IPL showdown, KL Rahul made an unforgettable return against his former team, the Lucknow Super Giants. Delivering a flawless 57 not out, Rahul anchored Delhi's successful run chase, sealing an emphatic eight-wicket triumph.

Cut by Lucknow last season, Rahul's composed performance stands as a testament to his resilience and skill. Unlike any animated celebration, he subtly raised his bat to acknowledge the number on his Delhi jersey after achieving his third fifty of the season.

While Rahul shines brightly for Delhi, scoring impressively this season, his former counterparts like Rishabh Pant face challenges. Pant's lackluster performance, combined with strategic missteps, raises questions among cricket analysts.

