K Sanjay Murthy Steps into Role as India's New CAG

K Sanjay Murthy, a distinguished officer from the 1989 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) batch of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, took the oath as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murthy replaces Girish Chandra Murmu, whose term concluded just a day prior to the ceremony. His appointment, announced by the Centre earlier this week, sets a focus on continuing the legacy of accountability and fiscal transparency left by his predecessor.

The event, held in the Ganatantra Mandap at 10 am, was graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The gathering underscored the gravity and importance of the role of CAG in Indian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)