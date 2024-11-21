Left Menu

K Sanjay Murthy Steps into Role as India's New CAG

K Sanjay Murthy, a seasoned IAS officer, was appointed as India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), succeeding Girish Chandra Murmu. The ceremony was officiated by President Droupadi Murmu with key dignitaries in attendance. Murthy aims to uphold accountability and transparency in this pivotal constitutional position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:42 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
K Sanjay Murthy, a distinguished officer from the 1989 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) batch of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, took the oath as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murthy replaces Girish Chandra Murmu, whose term concluded just a day prior to the ceremony. His appointment, announced by the Centre earlier this week, sets a focus on continuing the legacy of accountability and fiscal transparency left by his predecessor.

The event, held in the Ganatantra Mandap at 10 am, was graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The gathering underscored the gravity and importance of the role of CAG in Indian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

