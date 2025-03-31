President Droupadi Murmu Joins RBI's 90th Anniversary in Mumbai
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai for an official visit, where she will participate in the closing ceremony commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India. She received a warm welcome from Maharashtra's key officials including the Governor and Deputy Chief Minister.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu touched down in Mumbai on Monday, embarking on an official visit to the city.
The highlight of her visit is set for Tuesday, where she will attend the closing ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India's 90th anniversary celebrations. The event marks a significant milestone in the history of the country's central banking institution.
Maharashtra's Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other senior officials like the Minister of Skill Development, Minister of Tourism and Mines, Chief Secretary, and the Director-General of Police, welcomed the President at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, according to an official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Star-Studded Celebration: Rasha Thadani's 20th Birthday Bash in Mumbai
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Amid Political Divide
Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks Against Maharashtra CM
Political Uproar in Maharashtra Over Controversial Remarks
Be it 2019 Christchurch attack or 2008 Mumbai attack, terrorism in any form is unacceptable: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.