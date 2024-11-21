US Arrest of Gangster's Brother Amidst Cross-Continental Criminal Activities

Anmol Bishnoi, younger sibling of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been apprehended by US law enforcement officials. The arrest comes as Bishnoi faces charges in connection to the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a shooting incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, India.

Currently detained at Pottawattamie County Jail, Iowa, Anmol is wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal cases. The Indian government has initiated extradition procedures, while the National Investigation Agency has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for leads leading to his detention.

While the US State Department has refrained from commenting on the extradition process, stating it's a matter for the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, Anmol's arrest underscores the international scope of the Bishnoi brothers' criminal network, which Lawrence allegedly continues to manage from prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)