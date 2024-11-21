US Arrest of Gangster's Brother Amidst Cross-Continental Criminal Activities
Anmol Bishnoi, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing near Salman Khan's residence, has been arrested in the US. India is seeking extradition. He is associated with his brother Lawrence Bishnoi in global criminal activities. A reward has been announced for information leading to his arrest.
Anmol Bishnoi, younger sibling of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been apprehended by US law enforcement officials. The arrest comes as Bishnoi faces charges in connection to the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a shooting incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, India.
Currently detained at Pottawattamie County Jail, Iowa, Anmol is wanted for his involvement in multiple criminal cases. The Indian government has initiated extradition procedures, while the National Investigation Agency has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for leads leading to his detention.
While the US State Department has refrained from commenting on the extradition process, stating it's a matter for the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, Anmol's arrest underscores the international scope of the Bishnoi brothers' criminal network, which Lawrence allegedly continues to manage from prison.
(With inputs from agencies.)
