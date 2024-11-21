UN Experts Urge Singapore to Halt Execution of Drug Offender, Citing Psychosocial Disabilities

Singapore has been urged by a group of United Nations experts to immediately halt the scheduled execution of Rosman bin Abdullah, who has a documented history of psychosocial disabilities and drug dependence. Abdullah’s execution is planned for dawn on Friday, 22 November 2024, following his 2010 conviction on drug-trafficking charges under Singapore’s mandatory death penalty laws.

The experts expressed grave concerns over Abdullah’s lack of access to procedural accommodations tailored to his disabilities during critical phases of his case, including interrogation and trial. In their statement, they said, “We are gravely concerned that Mr Rosman bin Abdullah does not appear to have had access to procedural accommodations, including individualised assistance, for his disability during his interrogation or trial.”

A Flawed Justice Process

Despite evidence presented in court about Abdullah’s psychosocial disabilities and history of drug dependence, he was handed the death penalty. The UN experts noted that such disabilities could have impaired his ability to fully understand or participate in his legal proceedings, raising serious concerns about the fairness of his trial.

The experts have communicated with Singaporean authorities regarding Abdullah’s case, including a formal letter sent in 2022. While the Government responded, it has continued to enforce its controversial death penalty laws for drug-related offences, which carry a mandatory death sentence with limited exceptions.

Death Penalty Criticized as Ineffective and Illegal

The UN experts emphasized that imposing the death penalty for drug-related offences contravenes international human rights law. They pointed out that under international standards, capital punishment should be reserved for the "most serious crimes," which typically involve intentional killings. Drug trafficking does not meet this threshold, they argued.

“Resorting to this type of punishment to prevent drug trafficking is not only illegal under international law, it is also ineffective. There is a lack of any persuasive evidence that the death penalty contributes more than any other punishment to curbing or preventing drug trafficking,” they said.

The experts also highlighted the need for Singapore to shift from punitive measures to a human rights-based approach in addressing drug use and drug-related disorders. “There is a need to move from a reliance on criminal law and to take a human rights-based approach in relation to drug use and drug use disorders,” they added.

The Broader Picture: A Pattern of Executions

If carried out, Abdullah’s execution would be Singapore’s eighth in 2024 alone, underscoring the country’s persistent use of capital punishment despite mounting international criticism. Singapore is one of the few countries in the world that enforces the death penalty for non-violent drug-related offences.

The UN experts criticized the mandatory nature of Singapore’s death penalty laws as "inherently over-inclusive" and said they "unavoidably violate human rights law."

Call for Immediate Action

The experts made an urgent appeal to the Singaporean authorities to commute Abdullah’s sentence to imprisonment. “We urgently call on the Singaporean authorities to halt the execution of Mr. Rosman bin Abdullah and commute his death sentence to imprisonment consistent with international human rights law and standards,” they said.

This call reflects a broader global movement urging Singapore to reconsider its stance on capital punishment, particularly for drug-related offences, and align its laws with international human rights standards.

Human Rights and Public Opinion

Activists and human rights organizations have echoed the UN’s concerns, with some pointing to the irreversible nature of the death penalty in cases where legal proceedings may have been compromised. Others have highlighted the need for compassion and rehabilitation, particularly for individuals with a history of psychosocial disabilities.

While Singapore’s government maintains that strict laws are necessary to deter drug-related crimes, the growing chorus of dissent suggests that the time may be ripe for reform. Abdullah’s case could serve as a pivotal moment for the country to reassess the fairness and efficacy of its judicial practices.

The world now watches as Singapore faces mounting pressure to uphold international human rights obligations and spare the life of Rosman bin Abdullah.