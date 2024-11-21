Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Rs 86 Crore Worth of Methamphetamine

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Rifles teamed up with Mizoram Police to confiscate Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 86 crore in Champhai district.

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking operations, which were conducted following a tip-off regarding suspicious activities along the India-Myanmar border.

The efforts resulted in the recovery of 28.52 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets, commonly referred to as 'crazy drug', and 52 grams of heroin, illustrating the ongoing battle against banned substances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)