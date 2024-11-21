Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Rs 86 Crore Worth of Methamphetamine

The Assam Rifles, collaborating with Mizoram Police, seized Methamphetamine tablets and heroin valued at over Rs 86 crore in Champhai district, apprehending two Myanmar nationals. The operations aimed at targeting suspicious movements across the India-Myanmar border led to significant seizures of banned narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:46 IST
Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Rs 86 Crore Worth of Methamphetamine
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Rifles teamed up with Mizoram Police to confiscate Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 86 crore in Champhai district.

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking operations, which were conducted following a tip-off regarding suspicious activities along the India-Myanmar border.

The efforts resulted in the recovery of 28.52 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets, commonly referred to as 'crazy drug', and 52 grams of heroin, illustrating the ongoing battle against banned substances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024