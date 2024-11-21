Violence Erupts at Maharashtra Polling Booths

Chaos unfolded in Ghatnandur, Maharashtra, as approximately 40 individuals allegedly vandalized polling booths and damaged electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state assembly elections, according to officials.

The violent attack left several police officers injured. The accused reportedly used wooden sticks and sharp weapons in the assault. Authorities confirmed the case registration at Ambajogai Rural Police Station, which is situated roughly 220 kilometers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Despite the disruption, voting proceeded smoothly with replacement machines, as officials assured that cast votes remained secure. The police have initiated legal actions against the suspects, citing charges that include attempted murder and using criminal force against public servants.

