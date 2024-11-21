Left Menu

Violence Erupts at Maharashtra Polling Booths

Authorities have registered a case against 40 individuals for vandalizing polling booths and damaging EVMs in Beed, Maharashtra. The incident occurred during the state assembly polls. Police personnel suffered injuries, and the accused wielded wooden sticks and weapons. Voting continued after replacement of damaged machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:48 IST
Violence Erupts at Maharashtra Polling Booths
Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos unfolded in Ghatnandur, Maharashtra, as approximately 40 individuals allegedly vandalized polling booths and damaged electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state assembly elections, according to officials.

The violent attack left several police officers injured. The accused reportedly used wooden sticks and sharp weapons in the assault. Authorities confirmed the case registration at Ambajogai Rural Police Station, which is situated roughly 220 kilometers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Despite the disruption, voting proceeded smoothly with replacement machines, as officials assured that cast votes remained secure. The police have initiated legal actions against the suspects, citing charges that include attempted murder and using criminal force against public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024