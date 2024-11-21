Violence Erupts at Maharashtra Polling Booths
Authorities have registered a case against 40 individuals for vandalizing polling booths and damaging EVMs in Beed, Maharashtra. The incident occurred during the state assembly polls. Police personnel suffered injuries, and the accused wielded wooden sticks and weapons. Voting continued after replacement of damaged machines.
- Country:
- India
Chaos unfolded in Ghatnandur, Maharashtra, as approximately 40 individuals allegedly vandalized polling booths and damaged electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state assembly elections, according to officials.
The violent attack left several police officers injured. The accused reportedly used wooden sticks and sharp weapons in the assault. Authorities confirmed the case registration at Ambajogai Rural Police Station, which is situated roughly 220 kilometers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Despite the disruption, voting proceeded smoothly with replacement machines, as officials assured that cast votes remained secure. The police have initiated legal actions against the suspects, citing charges that include attempted murder and using criminal force against public servants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- violence
- polling booths
- EVM
- Beed
- district
- police
- attack
- Madhav Jadhav
- Maha Vikas Aghadi
ALSO READ
Police Hotel Searches Spark Protests Amidst Palakkad By-Election Tensions
Maine's 1st District Delivers Electoral Vote to Harris
Kamala Harris wins the District of Columbia, reports AP.
Kamala Harris wins 1st Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote, reports AP.
Rhino Poachers Nabbed in Assam's Darrang District