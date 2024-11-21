Left Menu

Russia Escalates Conflict with Intercontinental Missile Launch

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Astrakhan region for the first time during the Ukraine war. The attack followed Ukraine's use of U.S. and British missiles and targeted key infrastructure in Dnipro. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted six cruise missiles during the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:24 IST
Russia Escalates Conflict with Intercontinental Missile Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has heightened tensions in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine by deploying an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region. This marks the first use of such a powerful missile in the war, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The move follows Ukraine's recent missile strikes using U.S. and British weaponry on Russian targets, an action Moscow had long warned would lead to significant retaliation. The Russian offensive focused on enterprises and critical infrastructure in the city of Dnipro, amid growing hostilities in the 33-month-old conflict instigated by Russia.

While the specific target and impact of the intercontinental missile remain unclear, these missiles are known for their capability to travel thousands of kilometers, delivering either nuclear or conventional warheads. Ukrainian defenses successfully intercepted six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024