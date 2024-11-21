Russia Escalates Conflict with Intercontinental Missile Launch

Russia has heightened tensions in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine by deploying an intercontinental ballistic missile from its southern Astrakhan region. This marks the first use of such a powerful missile in the war, according to the Ukrainian air force.

The move follows Ukraine's recent missile strikes using U.S. and British weaponry on Russian targets, an action Moscow had long warned would lead to significant retaliation. The Russian offensive focused on enterprises and critical infrastructure in the city of Dnipro, amid growing hostilities in the 33-month-old conflict instigated by Russia.

While the specific target and impact of the intercontinental missile remain unclear, these missiles are known for their capability to travel thousands of kilometers, delivering either nuclear or conventional warheads. Ukrainian defenses successfully intercepted six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the strike.

