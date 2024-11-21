Rising Tensions: Poland's New NATO Base Sparks Concerns

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a stark warning on Thursday regarding Poland's newly inaugurated air defence base.

Located in Redzikowo near the Baltic Sea, this military installation is part of NATO's expansive missile shield initiative. Officially opened on November 13, the site has already attracted significant attention.

Zakharova emphasized that the base could elevate the level of nuclear threat in the region, marking it as a prioritized target for Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)