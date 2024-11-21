Rising Tensions: Poland's New NATO Base Sparks Concerns
The opening of a new NATO air defence base in Redzikowo, Poland has prompted concerns from Russia. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that this development could increase nuclear danger. The base is part of a broader missile defence strategy along the Baltic coast.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a stark warning on Thursday regarding Poland's newly inaugurated air defence base.
Located in Redzikowo near the Baltic Sea, this military installation is part of NATO's expansive missile shield initiative. Officially opened on November 13, the site has already attracted significant attention.
Zakharova emphasized that the base could elevate the level of nuclear threat in the region, marking it as a prioritized target for Russia.
