Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Poland's New NATO Base Sparks Concerns

The opening of a new NATO air defence base in Redzikowo, Poland has prompted concerns from Russia. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that this development could increase nuclear danger. The base is part of a broader missile defence strategy along the Baltic coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:26 IST
Rising Tensions: Poland's New NATO Base Sparks Concerns
  • Country:
  • Russia

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, issued a stark warning on Thursday regarding Poland's newly inaugurated air defence base.

Located in Redzikowo near the Baltic Sea, this military installation is part of NATO's expansive missile shield initiative. Officially opened on November 13, the site has already attracted significant attention.

Zakharova emphasized that the base could elevate the level of nuclear threat in the region, marking it as a prioritized target for Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024