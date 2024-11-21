Unprecedented Escalation: Russia Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
For the first time, Russia has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, marking a significant escalation. The missile targeted critical infrastructure in Dnipro. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted six Kh-101 cruise missiles. Details of the intercontinental missile's impact remain unclear.
Amid escalating tensions, Russia has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from its Astrakhan region, striking targets in Ukraine. This marks the first use of such powerful weaponry in the conflict.
The attack targeted entities and infrastructure in Dnipro, a key area in the prolonged war. It remains uncertain what specific damage the missile caused.
The missile, with the capability of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads, underscores the heightened stakes of the conflict. Ukrainian defenses successfully intercepted several Kh-101 cruise missiles in the onslaught.
