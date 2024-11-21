Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Fresh Probe on Minister's Alleged Constitution Insult

The Kerala High Court has ordered a fresh investigation into allegations against Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian for allegedly insulting the Constitution in a 2022 speech. The court annulled the police's prior clean chit and mandated the Crime Branch to conduct an unbiased probe, sparking political controversy.

Updated: 21-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:13 IST
Kerala High Court Orders Fresh Probe on Minister's Alleged Constitution Insult
The Kerala High Court has mandated a fresh investigation into allegations against state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, accused of 'insulting' the Constitution during a 2022 speech. This comes as a setback for Cherian, with the court setting aside the initial police report that exonerated him.

The court found deficiencies in the initial inquiry, directing the state's Crime Branch to conduct a more thorough examination. Cherian expressed dissatisfaction over the High Court's ruling, arguing that he was not given an opportunity to be heard, and hinted at pursuing further legal options.

The opposition, spearheaded by the Congress-led UDF, has capitalized on the court's verdict, demanding Cherian's resignation. They allege he influenced the earlier probe and question the integrity of a fresh investigation while he retains his ministerial position.



