Kerala High Court Orders Fresh Probe on Minister's Alleged Constitution Insult

The Kerala High Court has mandated a fresh investigation into allegations against state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, accused of 'insulting' the Constitution during a 2022 speech. This comes as a setback for Cherian, with the court setting aside the initial police report that exonerated him.

The court found deficiencies in the initial inquiry, directing the state's Crime Branch to conduct a more thorough examination. Cherian expressed dissatisfaction over the High Court's ruling, arguing that he was not given an opportunity to be heard, and hinted at pursuing further legal options.

The opposition, spearheaded by the Congress-led UDF, has capitalized on the court's verdict, demanding Cherian's resignation. They allege he influenced the earlier probe and question the integrity of a fresh investigation while he retains his ministerial position.

