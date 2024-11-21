Supreme Court Mandates Unified Strategy Against Inter-State Bonded Labour Trafficking
The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to coordinate with states and union territories to devise a unified plan to combat inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, including minors. Notably, many rescued labourers in Uttar Pradesh have not received immediate financial aid. The court will review progress in six weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Centre to engage in talks with all states and union territories to create a cohesive strategy against the inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, particularly minors.
This move comes after alarming statistics revealed that, in Uttar Pradesh, only 1,101 out of 5,264 released bonded labourers received immediate financial aid.
Highlighting the disbursement issues, the apex court underscored the need for a simple and effective procedure that harmonizes the response of both the Union and the states. The case will be revisited after six weeks to evaluate the initiative's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
