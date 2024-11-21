Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Unified Strategy Against Inter-State Bonded Labour Trafficking

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to coordinate with states and union territories to devise a unified plan to combat inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, including minors. Notably, many rescued labourers in Uttar Pradesh have not received immediate financial aid. The court will review progress in six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:56 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Unified Strategy Against Inter-State Bonded Labour Trafficking
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for the Centre to engage in talks with all states and union territories to create a cohesive strategy against the inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, particularly minors.

This move comes after alarming statistics revealed that, in Uttar Pradesh, only 1,101 out of 5,264 released bonded labourers received immediate financial aid.

Highlighting the disbursement issues, the apex court underscored the need for a simple and effective procedure that harmonizes the response of both the Union and the states. The case will be revisited after six weeks to evaluate the initiative's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024