Mumbai Tightens Security: Assembly Prohibition Imposed Near Counting Centres
The Mumbai police have issued a prohibition order against any assembly of people within a 300-meter radius around all 36 counting centers in the city. This measure is in effect from November 21 to 24, coinciding with the counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move to ensure security and smooth operations during the counting process, the Mumbai police have imposed a prohibition order on gatherings within a 300-meter radius of the 36 counting centers citywide.
The elections for Maharashtra's 288-member assembly took place on Wednesday, with the vote counting scheduled for Saturday. Mumbai, a key city, has 36 constituencies contributing to this political process.
The prohibition, which exempts only officials involved in the election process or public servants, spans from 6 am on November 21 to midnight on November 24, according to a police official.
