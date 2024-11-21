Mumbai Tightens Security: Assembly Prohibition Imposed Near Counting Centres

In a move to ensure security and smooth operations during the counting process, the Mumbai police have imposed a prohibition order on gatherings within a 300-meter radius of the 36 counting centers citywide.

The elections for Maharashtra's 288-member assembly took place on Wednesday, with the vote counting scheduled for Saturday. Mumbai, a key city, has 36 constituencies contributing to this political process.

The prohibition, which exempts only officials involved in the election process or public servants, spans from 6 am on November 21 to midnight on November 24, according to a police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)