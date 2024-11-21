Left Menu

Mumbai Tightens Security: Assembly Prohibition Imposed Near Counting Centres

The Mumbai police have issued a prohibition order against any assembly of people within a 300-meter radius around all 36 counting centers in the city. This measure is in effect from November 21 to 24, coinciding with the counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:33 IST
Mumbai Tightens Security: Assembly Prohibition Imposed Near Counting Centres
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to ensure security and smooth operations during the counting process, the Mumbai police have imposed a prohibition order on gatherings within a 300-meter radius of the 36 counting centers citywide.

The elections for Maharashtra's 288-member assembly took place on Wednesday, with the vote counting scheduled for Saturday. Mumbai, a key city, has 36 constituencies contributing to this political process.

The prohibition, which exempts only officials involved in the election process or public servants, spans from 6 am on November 21 to midnight on November 24, according to a police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024