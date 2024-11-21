Left Menu

Bengaluru Traffic Police Warns of Fake Fine Calls

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police have cautioned citizens about fraudulent calls posing as police officials demanding fines. The Joint Commissioner emphasizes the importance of not engaging with such calls and advises adhering to safety practices like avoiding suspicious links and not sharing personal details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru City Traffic Police have issued an alert, cautioning residents against fraudulent calls that masquerade as traffic police officials demanding pending fines.

Joint Commissioner M N Anucheth stated that the department has been receiving numerous reports on fake calls and messages impersonating the Traffic Police Department.

He urged the public not to engage with these scammers, specifically warning against calls that request fine payments or claim to have footage of traffic violations. Basic safety tips include avoiding suspicious links and not divulging personal information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

