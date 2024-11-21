Socorro's Shift to Trump: A Community's Search for Solutions

In a working-class neighborhood of Socorro, New Mexico, a notable political shift has occurred. Residents, like car mechanic Jose Benavidez, have turned to Donald Trump, believing he might address the local fentanyl crisis and poverty. This historically Democratic county backed a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in nearly four decades.

Trump's victory in Socorro is emblematic of his broader appeal to communities struggling economically. He secured a 3-point win over Democrat Kamala Harris, drawing support from Hispanic and Native American voters dealing with high poverty levels, according to Edison Research data. Socorro was the only New Mexico county to flip Republican in 2024.

As economic struggles persist, with business closures and rising costs, locals express dissatisfaction with traditional Democratic strategies. Republican officials capitalized on voter frustrations about grocery costs and border security. The shift in Socorro's political landscape highlights broader concerns faced by similar communities across the country.

