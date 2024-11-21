Left Menu

Socorro's Shift to Trump: A Community's Search for Solutions

In Socorro, New Mexico, a community with high poverty and drug issues, residents have shifted their political support to Donald Trump, hoping for economic relief and a solution to the fentanyl crisis. Trump won the traditionally Democratic county in the 2024 election, reflecting his appeal to disaffected working-class voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:45 IST
In a working-class neighborhood of Socorro, New Mexico, a notable political shift has occurred. Residents, like car mechanic Jose Benavidez, have turned to Donald Trump, believing he might address the local fentanyl crisis and poverty. This historically Democratic county backed a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in nearly four decades.

Trump's victory in Socorro is emblematic of his broader appeal to communities struggling economically. He secured a 3-point win over Democrat Kamala Harris, drawing support from Hispanic and Native American voters dealing with high poverty levels, according to Edison Research data. Socorro was the only New Mexico county to flip Republican in 2024.

As economic struggles persist, with business closures and rising costs, locals express dissatisfaction with traditional Democratic strategies. Republican officials capitalized on voter frustrations about grocery costs and border security. The shift in Socorro's political landscape highlights broader concerns faced by similar communities across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

