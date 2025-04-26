Syria's Strategic Response to U.S. Sanctions Relief Proposal

In a significant diplomatic move, Syria has issued a formal response to the United States regarding conditions for potential sanctions relief. This response comes amid Syria's urgent need to revive an economy devastated by over a decade of war and stringent sanctions imposed by Western powers.

The U.S. had presented Syria with eight specific conditions to meet, aimed at restoring diplomatic relations and easing economic pressure. Among these conditions are the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles and preventing foreigners from holding high-ranking positions in governance.

While Syria claims to have addressed several U.S. demands, including tackling chemical weapons and cooperating on counterterrorism, issues like the removal of foreign fighters and granting the U.S. permissions for military actions remain unresolved. As talks continue, both nations seem open to further discussions to potentially lift sanctions and normalize relations.

