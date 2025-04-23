Trade War Twist: U.S. and China Clash Over Fentanyl Crisis
The U.S. and China are in discussions to combat the fentanyl crisis amid a trade war. U.S. officials accuse China of bad faith in negotiations, and the Trump administration considers additional measures, including tariffs. Beijing insists on shared responsibility for the crisis with the U.S.
Amid ongoing trade tensions, U.S. and Chinese officials continue dialogues to address the escalating fentanyl crisis. According to U.S. insiders, current Chinese proposals are insufficient to tackle the drug issues adequately, testing the patience of U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.
Despite frequent communications and intelligence exchanges, Beijing's limited concessions on fentanyl precursors have frustrated U.S. negotiators. They argue that China's offers fall short of what's necessary to curb the flow of these chemicals essential for synthetic opioid production.
In response, the Trump administration is exploring tougher punitive measures, including tariffs and sanctions on Chinese banks, to prompt action. Officials warn that if negotiations stagnate, additional tariffs could be the next move, despite China's warnings against pressure tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
