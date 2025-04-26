Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings' Auction Strategy Under Scrutiny

Chennai Super Kings' struggles in the IPL 2023 season might trace back to their player auction strategy, according to coach Stephen Fleming. Despite acquiring 20 players, they've failed to nail down an effective team combination, resulting in seven losses out of nine matches. Fleming acknowledges the need for strategic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:32 IST
Chennai Super Kings' Auction Strategy Under Scrutiny
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) underwhelming performance in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season may have stemmed from their auction decisions, as suggested by coach Stephen Fleming. Securing 20 players during the November auction in Jeddah, CSK has struggled to form a consistent team combination, an issue Fleming admits requires attention.

In a candid assessment, Fleming disclosed the challenges facing the former champions. "Other teams have improved, and that's the nature of the auction," he noted, emphasizing the responsibility he bears for the team's current position. Despite their efforts, CSK has faced seven defeats in nine games.

The team reached a new low with a five-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, fielding 22 of their 27 players so far this season. Fleming acknowledged errors in strategy, attributing some struggles to player injuries and lack of form. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic about their squad's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

