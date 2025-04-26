Nationwide Solidarity: Markets and Communities Unite Against Pahalgam Terror

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, markets in Bhopal and across India shuttered on Saturday in response to the abhorrent terror attack on civilians at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This act of unity highlights the nation's outrage as citizens, led by the Muslim community, called for justice and peace.

In Bhopal, members of the Muslim community donned black bands and gathered for Friday prayers at the city's largest mosque, Taj-ul-Masjid, voicing their condemnation of the violence with fervent slogans against Pakistan. 'These black bands symbolize our protest against the heinous act committed against our brothers,' asserted a local protester, stressing the importance of government action against terrorism.

The ripple effect of anger and solidarity extended to the national capital's markets, where traders orchestrated a bandh. Notably, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal spearheaded a protest march alongside the Confederation of All India Traders. Similarly, in Srinagar's Central Lal Chowk, black flags were prominently displayed as a somber protest against the attack, which claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali citizen.

