Left Menu

Nationwide Solidarity: Markets and Communities Unite Against Pahalgam Terror

In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, markets across India closed to show solidarity. Bhopal's Muslim community led protests, condemning the attack. The Delhi traders also joined the bandh, as nationwide protests called for justice and action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:35 IST
Nationwide Solidarity: Markets and Communities Unite Against Pahalgam Terror
Market in Bhopal shuts in tribute to Pahalgam terror victims (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, markets in Bhopal and across India shuttered on Saturday in response to the abhorrent terror attack on civilians at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This act of unity highlights the nation's outrage as citizens, led by the Muslim community, called for justice and peace.

In Bhopal, members of the Muslim community donned black bands and gathered for Friday prayers at the city's largest mosque, Taj-ul-Masjid, voicing their condemnation of the violence with fervent slogans against Pakistan. 'These black bands symbolize our protest against the heinous act committed against our brothers,' asserted a local protester, stressing the importance of government action against terrorism.

The ripple effect of anger and solidarity extended to the national capital's markets, where traders orchestrated a bandh. Notably, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal spearheaded a protest march alongside the Confederation of All India Traders. Similarly, in Srinagar's Central Lal Chowk, black flags were prominently displayed as a somber protest against the attack, which claimed 26 lives, including a Nepali citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025