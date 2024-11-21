Tragic Attack on Shiite Civilians in Northwest Pakistan
In northwest Pakistan, gunmen targeted vehicles carrying Shiite civilians, leading to the deaths of at least 28 people. The attack, which occurred in Kurram district, highlights ongoing sectarian tensions. Authorities are responding to the violence, which marks one of the deadliest recent incidents in the region.
In a harrowing incident, gunmen unleashed a deadly assault on passenger vehicles carrying Shiite Muslim civilians in northwest Pakistan, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 28 individuals, including six women. Authorities reported that 30 others sustained injuries in what is considered one of the region's most lethal attacks in recent years.
The massacre unfolded in Kurram, a district within the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an area plagued by sectarian violence between Sunni and Shiite communities. The attack occurred shortly after a key highway reopening, which had previously been closed due to deadly clashes.
Local police official Azmat Ali detailed that the convoy was traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar when it came under siege. In a response from Islamabad, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the atrocity, extending condolences to the victims' families and urging swift action to apprehend the perpetrators.
