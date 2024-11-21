Gaza's Unyielding Toll: Casualties Surpass 44,000 in Prolonged Conflict

The prolonged conflict in the Gaza Strip has resulted in a devastating death toll of over 44,000, local health officials reported on Thursday. The Gaza Health Ministry has not differentiated between civilians and combatants in its figures but claims that more than half of the casualties are women and children.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military asserts that it has killed over 17,000 militants, although it has not provided evidence for these claims. The Health Ministry further revealed that 44,056 individuals have died and 104,268 have been wounded since the war began, emphasizing that the actual numbers could be higher as many victims remain buried beneath rubble or are located in areas unable to be accessed by medical personnel.

The conflict traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants initiated an attack on southern Israel, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, primarily civilians, and the abduction of 250 individuals. Currently, around 100 hostages remain in Gaza, with a significant portion feared dead, while most others were released following a ceasefire last year.

