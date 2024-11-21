Left Menu

Tragic Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Dozen Lives Lost

At least 50 people, including women and children, were killed in a militant ambush on a convoy in northwest Pakistan's Kurram district. The vehicles were traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar when attacked. The Shia community was primarily affected. The provincial government condemned the attack and vowed increased security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:13 IST
Tragic Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Dozen Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tragedy struck northwest Pakistan on Thursday when militants ambushed a convoy in the Kurram district, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 individuals, including women and children.

The convoy, comprising over 200 vehicles, was en route from Parachinar to Peshawar. Officials reported that the attack occurred in Taliban-dominated areas, heavily affecting the Shia community.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, condemned the attack, urged immediate action, and proposed a Provincial Highways Police unit to bolster road security. He extended condolences to the victims' families and announced financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024