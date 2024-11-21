Tragic Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Dozen Lives Lost
At least 50 people, including women and children, were killed in a militant ambush on a convoy in northwest Pakistan's Kurram district. The vehicles were traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar when attacked. The Shia community was primarily affected. The provincial government condemned the attack and vowed increased security.
Tragedy struck northwest Pakistan on Thursday when militants ambushed a convoy in the Kurram district, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 individuals, including women and children.
The convoy, comprising over 200 vehicles, was en route from Parachinar to Peshawar. Officials reported that the attack occurred in Taliban-dominated areas, heavily affecting the Shia community.
In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, condemned the attack, urged immediate action, and proposed a Provincial Highways Police unit to bolster road security. He extended condolences to the victims' families and announced financial aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
