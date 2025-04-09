Unrest in Imphal: Protesters Demand Justice for Attack on Orphanage
Local residents in the Imphal West district staged a protest demanding immediate action following an attack on an orphanage. Unidentified gunmen fired at the children's home, prompting a community outcry for the swift arrest of those responsible. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.
A wave of unrest swept through Imphal West district on Wednesday as local residents staged a sit-in protest. The demonstration was in response to an unsettling incident involving an attack on a local home for orphaned boys.
Protesters, armed with placards and a determination for justice, vociferously condemned the recent firing by unidentified miscreants. They called for the immediate apprehension of the attackers who fired six rounds into the children's home during the early hours.
Khaiden Ongbi Romita, the operator of the orphanage, described the event as deeply regrettable and urged for measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. The incident, which involved the lives of several vulnerable children, has left the community shaken and demanding answers.
