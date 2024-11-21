Rescue from the Resort

Left Menu

A young chef from Bhayander, Man Parekh, was rescued from forced labor in Maldives and successfully reunited with his family in India, thanks to the Bharosa Cell and Indian High Commission's efforts. Parekh endured oppressive working conditions for nearly a year before being brought home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:15 IST
An Indian chef from Bhayander, who faced forced labor in the Maldives, has been reunited with his family after a challenging ordeal. This was made possible by the concerted efforts of local police and the Indian High Commission.

Man Parekh, 24, traveled to the Maldives last December for a job as a chef. Initially excited about his new opportunity, Parekh soon realized he was trapped in a harsh work environment, enduring grueling 20-hour shifts and inadequate living conditions.

After numerous failed attempts to negotiate with his employers, Parekh's desperate parents contacted the Bharosa Cell on November 15. The cell, along with the Indian High Commission, efficiently navigated the complex diplomatic and legal procedures to bring Parekh back home on November 18.

