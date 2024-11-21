Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Mumbra: A Young Life Lost

A 20-year-old woman from Mumbra in Thane district reportedly committed suicide by consuming phenyl after an altercation over a gold ring. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to her death.

Updated: 21-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:25 IST
A young woman in Mumbra, Thane district, allegedly took her life by ingesting phenyl, as confirmed by law enforcement on Thursday. She was found lifeless at her home and declared dead at a local hospital. This unfortunate incident has left the community in shock.

According to police reports, the 20-year-old was reportedly distressed following a reprimand and physical altercation over her taking her mother's gold ring without permission. Despite attempts to save her, the woman succumbed to the toxic substance.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. They have registered a case and are questioning the family and other individuals to uncover further details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

