Buddhist Doctrines Urged as Global Conflicts Solution
At a regional security conclave in Laos, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh advocated for embracing Buddhist doctrines to address global conflicts. He highlighted India's commitment to dialogue in international issues and emphasized ASEAN's role in Indo-Pacific peace. Singh also addressed climate change and India's ties with ASEAN.
In a significant address at a regional security conclave in Laos, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the need for global adoption of Buddhist doctrines to tackle ongoing conflicts and international challenges.
The minister highlighted India's longstanding commitment to dialogue, citing the country's approach to resolving complex issues, including border disputes and trade agreements, through peaceful negotiations and open communication.
He also emphasized the pivotal role of the ASEAN region in maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific, while addressing concerns over China's maritime claims and advocating for climate change resilience in defense strategies.
