Israel Denounces ICC's Arrest Warrants as 'Absurd Orders'
Israeli officials have criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar labeled the move as a 'dark moment' and called the ICC's actions illegitimate and baseless.
Israeli officials have lashed out at the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the court's decision.
Saar described the warrants as 'absurd orders' that the ICC had no authority to mandate. He expressed concern over the court's legitimacy in his statement on X, as tensions between Israel and the ICC escalate.
The court's actions have sparked intense debate, with critics questioning the ICC's jurisdiction and motivations. The Israeli government stands united in dismissing the warrants as groundless.
