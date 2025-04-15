Arrest Warrants Amid Allegations: Hasina's Legal Battle Intensifies

A court in Bangladesh has issued new arrest warrants for ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her son, Sajeeb Wajed, among others, over alleged irregularities in plot allocations near Dhaka. This development comes as the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) presented chargesheets revealing alleged misconduct.

The court has directed police to report by April 29 on the arrest status of Hasina and others, who are accused of illegally obtaining plots in Purbachal New Town. Judge Zakir Hossain has ordered multiple police stations to update on this case, tagging the accused as fugitives.

Amidst political tension, Hasina's niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, denies wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated. The ACC has intensified its scrutiny of Hasina, accused of corruption and power abuse during her leadership. Bangladesh's legal and political landscape braces for further developments.

