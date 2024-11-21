Global Political Visits: A Peek into November's Diplomacy

This November is marked by a series of significant diplomatic engagements, with leaders from around the world embarking on international visits to foster bilateral relations and discuss pressing global issues.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat concludes his working visit to South Korea, while Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan arrives in Ghana for a landmark official visit. Similarly, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico visits Serbia, and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa schedules a trip to the Netherlands. These events reflect an active month in global diplomacy.

Notably, high-level gatherings like the APEC and G20 summits see participation from leaders such as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping. These summits underscore cooperative efforts in addressing global economic and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)