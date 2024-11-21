Left Menu

Supreme Court's Monumental Thursday: Trials, Trafficking, and Tolerance

The Supreme Court deliberated on critical issues: the possibility of an in-jail trial for Yasin Malik, a nationwide strategy to address bonded labor trafficking, and the consideration of a plea to ban websites that demean the Sikh community through inappropriate jokes, highlighting the importance of justice and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Supreme Court tackled several significant matters, demonstrating its commitment to justice and social equity. The discussion included a potential in-jail courtroom for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik. The court highlighted the importance of fair trials by referencing Ajmal Kasab's case.

The Supreme Court also urged the Centre to engage with states and union territories to devise a comprehensive plan to combat the inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, notably focusing on preventing the exploitation of minors in such practices.

Additionally, the court agreed to review, after eight weeks, a petition seeking a ban on websites that propagate jokes that unfairly target the Sikh community, reaffirming its stance on fostering social respect and tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

