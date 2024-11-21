Supreme Court's Monumental Thursday: Trials, Trafficking, and Tolerance

On Thursday, the Supreme Court tackled several significant matters, demonstrating its commitment to justice and social equity. The discussion included a potential in-jail courtroom for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik. The court highlighted the importance of fair trials by referencing Ajmal Kasab's case.

The Supreme Court also urged the Centre to engage with states and union territories to devise a comprehensive plan to combat the inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, notably focusing on preventing the exploitation of minors in such practices.

Additionally, the court agreed to review, after eight weeks, a petition seeking a ban on websites that propagate jokes that unfairly target the Sikh community, reaffirming its stance on fostering social respect and tolerance.

