Left Menu

Animal Husbandry Department Enforces Discipline in Punjab

Five veterinary officers in Punjab were dismissed for prolonged absence from duty. The dismissals were executed following instructions from Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who aims to enforce strict adherence to duty. Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari emphasized the officers had been absent for three to five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:17 IST
Animal Husbandry Department Enforces Discipline in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enforce discipline within the Animal Husbandry Department, five veterinary officers in Punjab have been dismissed from service due to extended periods of absenteeism, officials revealed on Thursday.

The actions follow directives from Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, as Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari confirmed the terminations of Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Dr. Anupreet Kaur, Dr. Arshdeep Singh, Dr. Jagdeep Singh, and Dr. Harmanpreet Singh Bal. These officers, who had been stationed across various districts, had reportedly been absent from their duties for an unprecedented three to five years.

Minister Khuddian asserted that stringent measures would continue to be applied to those failing to acquire proper leave approval, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in service duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024