Animal Husbandry Department Enforces Discipline in Punjab
Five veterinary officers in Punjab were dismissed for prolonged absence from duty. The dismissals were executed following instructions from Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who aims to enforce strict adherence to duty. Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari emphasized the officers had been absent for three to five years.
In a significant move to enforce discipline within the Animal Husbandry Department, five veterinary officers in Punjab have been dismissed from service due to extended periods of absenteeism, officials revealed on Thursday.
The actions follow directives from Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, as Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari confirmed the terminations of Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Dr. Anupreet Kaur, Dr. Arshdeep Singh, Dr. Jagdeep Singh, and Dr. Harmanpreet Singh Bal. These officers, who had been stationed across various districts, had reportedly been absent from their duties for an unprecedented three to five years.
Minister Khuddian asserted that stringent measures would continue to be applied to those failing to acquire proper leave approval, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in service duties.
