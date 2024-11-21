Animal Husbandry Department Enforces Discipline in Punjab

In a significant move to enforce discipline within the Animal Husbandry Department, five veterinary officers in Punjab have been dismissed from service due to extended periods of absenteeism, officials revealed on Thursday.

The actions follow directives from Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, as Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari confirmed the terminations of Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Dr. Anupreet Kaur, Dr. Arshdeep Singh, Dr. Jagdeep Singh, and Dr. Harmanpreet Singh Bal. These officers, who had been stationed across various districts, had reportedly been absent from their duties for an unprecedented three to five years.

Minister Khuddian asserted that stringent measures would continue to be applied to those failing to acquire proper leave approval, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in service duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)