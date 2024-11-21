Left Menu

NIA's Extensive Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror Infiltration

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir to uncover terrorist infiltration networks. Eight locations were targeted, revealing connections between banned terrorist organizations and local overground workers. This aligns with ongoing investigations on terrorism related to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:26 IST
NIA's Extensive Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a major crackdown on Thursday with searches across five districts in Jammu and Kashmir to combat terrorist infiltration and recent assaults on security forces and civilians.

Officials detailed that NIA teams executed raids at eight sites in Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts, leading to the confiscation of materials linking terrorists from outlawed groups to overground workers and hybrid terrorists.

The operation forms part of an investigation initiated by the NIA on October 24, targeting activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who have infiltrated Indian territory with support from local operatives providing logistical assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024