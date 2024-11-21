NIA's Extensive Crackdown on Cross-Border Terror Infiltration
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir to uncover terrorist infiltration networks. Eight locations were targeted, revealing connections between banned terrorist organizations and local overground workers. This aligns with ongoing investigations on terrorism related to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a major crackdown on Thursday with searches across five districts in Jammu and Kashmir to combat terrorist infiltration and recent assaults on security forces and civilians.
Officials detailed that NIA teams executed raids at eight sites in Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts, leading to the confiscation of materials linking terrorists from outlawed groups to overground workers and hybrid terrorists.
The operation forms part of an investigation initiated by the NIA on October 24, targeting activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who have infiltrated Indian territory with support from local operatives providing logistical assistance.
