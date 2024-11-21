Left Menu

Crackdown on Shahi Mahatma's Drug Network in Himachal Pradesh

Sixteen drug peddlers linked to the Shahi Mahatma gang in Himachal Pradesh were arrested, officials confirmed. The arrests followed a probe into the gang's financial dealings. The gang leader, Shahi Mahatma, was previously arrested, marking a significant blow to the organized drug racket in Shimla's upper regions.

Shimla | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:01 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police in Himachal Pradesh have arrested 16 drug peddlers tied to the notorious Shahi Mahatma gang. The arrests took place at multiple locations, according to the police.

The group of accused individuals includes residents from the Rohru sub-division of Shimla district. Key figures among those arrested are Yashwant Singh, Pradeep Chauhan, and Lalit Thakur, among others.

The arrests were made after an extensive investigation into the gang's financial transactions, which helped uncover the organized network managed by Shahi Negi, also known as Shahi Mahatma, a former apple trader turned major drug kingpin.

