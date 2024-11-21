Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Jewelry Dispute Leads to Murder in Mumbai

A 25-year-old woman named Yogita Vedwanshi was allegedly murdered by her husband, Sumeet Vedwanshi, following a dispute over jewelry and suspicions regarding her character. The incident took place in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai, and led to Sumeet's arrest after Yogita was declared dead at the hospital.

Updated: 21-11-2024 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's life was tragically cut short in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area following an alleged argument over jewelry. The victim, 25-year-old Yogita Vedwanshi, was reportedly strangled by her husband, Sumeet Vedwanshi, according to local police on Thursday.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from Sumeet's suspicions about Yogita's character, which escalated into violence. She was hurried to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In response to her mother's complaint, Sumeet Vedwanshi has been arrested and booked for murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting ongoing issues of domestic violence.

